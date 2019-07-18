|
Chamberlain, Janice
1937 - 2019
Janice Marie Chamberlain, 81, passed away on July 12, 2019. Janice was born in Fort Worth Texas to parents Jack D. Page and Audrey Lois Ward in 1937. She was a long-time resident of Bexley and Columbus and attended East Livingston Baptist Church. Janice worked at Capital University for many years and following retirement volunteered at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Donald H. Chamberlain, a USAF veteran and retiree from Battelle Memorial Institute, her parents and step-mother Birdie Lee Page and siblings Leon and Celia Drosihn, Wesley Sexton, and Ira Page. Janice is survived by children Scott W. Chamberlain (Patricia) of Austin, TX, Donna Chamberlain of Gahanna, grandchildren Ryan Chamberlain of Columbus, Lauren Chamberlain of St. Paul MN, great grandchild Madison Thomas of St. Paul MN, and brother Joe Walton of Little Rock, AR. A private graveside service at Glen Rest Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janice's memory may be made to the . Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019