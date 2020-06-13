Frederick, Janice
1944 - 2020
Janice M. Frederick, 75, of Marysville, and formerly of Johnstown, NY, passed away the evening of June 9th, 2020 at Monarch Skilled Nursing in Marysville, OH. A devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, she worked as a telecommunications manager with Frontier Communications. Janice was born on September 9, 1944 to the late Arthur and Elizabeth Egan. She was one of four children for Arthur and Elizabeth and is survived by her brothers Arthur J. "AJ" Egan and Ronald Egan. A sister, Shirley Egan Ambridge also preceded her in death. On September 15, 1962 she married Gene Jacob Frederick and he passed away June 24, 2009. Janice and Gene had two children, Wendy Jo Ryder and Ryan Gene Frederick and three grandchildren, Logan Frederick, Diana Ryder, and Wyatt Frederick. No calling or services will be held at this time and burial will take place next to her husband at a later date in Fonda, NY. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.