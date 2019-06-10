|
|
Gordon, Janice
1936 - 2019
Janice Gordon, 82, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born September 25, 1936. For the full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com. Janice's family will receive friends Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, June 14, 2019. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019