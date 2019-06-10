The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
More Obituaries for Janice Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Gordon


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Janice Gordon Obituary
Gordon, Janice
1936 - 2019
Janice Gordon, 82, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born September 25, 1936. For the full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com. Janice's family will receive friends Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, June 14, 2019. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 11, 2019
