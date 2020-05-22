Janice L. Foster
1926 - 2020
Foster, Janice L.
1926 - 2020
Janice L. Foster, age 94, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Brookdale Trillium. She graduated from London (OH) High School and Miami University, later working for the Bureau of Workers Compensation. She was a lifetime member of the Leatherlips Yacht Club. She was known as the "Red Lady" and will be remembered for her infectious laugh and sense of humor; also, her impeccable sense of style. She is survived by her "tail" of six children in tow, who were all teenagers when her husband died - Mike (Gretchen), David (Jenny), Tom (Kristine), Geoff (Kathryn), Bob (Angie) Foster and Susan (Kevin) Wienland; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Private family visitation with burial in Union Cemetery, Columbus. Arrangements entrusted to JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
