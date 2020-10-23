1/1
Janice L. Rengert
1940 - 2020
A funeral service celebrating the life of Janice L. Rengert, 80, of Newark, will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 67 N. 5th Street, Newark, with Pastor William Rauch officiating. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, at 3pm at St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall Cemetery), 5070 Newmans-Cardington Rd. E, Cardington, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Sunday, from 3-5pm. Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Jan or to sign an online guest book. Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Jan and her family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
OCT
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall Cemetery)
