Rengert, Janice L.
1940 - 2020
A funeral service celebrating the life of Janice L. Rengert, 80, of Newark, will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 67 N. 5th Street, Newark, with Pastor William Rauch officiating. A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, at 3pm at St. John Lutheran Church (Windfall Cemetery), 5070 Newmans-Cardington Rd. E, Cardington, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Sunday, from 3-5pm. Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com
