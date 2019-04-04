Lanski, Janice

1948 - 2019

Janice Lanski, passed away April 3, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she attended the Ohio State University and obtained a license as a Radiologic Technologist from Mt. Carmel Medical Center, after which she worked as a supervisor in the Radiology Department of the Ohio State University Student Health Center before dedicating her time to her family. Janice was married to her loving husband Joseph for 39 years. She will be deeply missed by her children, Scott and Kelli; brothers, Bill (Pam) and Barry (Barbara); nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Jan was preceded in death by her husband Joe, parents Harold and Irene Reid, and sister Dianne. The family will receive visitors Monday, April 8 from 5-7pm at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home in Worthington, where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 11am, with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Janice's name to Kobacker House. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com