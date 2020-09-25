1/
Janice "Jan" Lensing, age 80, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Janice was born on January 31, 1940, in Bremer, IA, to Emil and Bernita Heine. For a complete obituary, please go to www.schoedinger.com. Private service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. Private entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St. In lieu of flowers, please donate to FAIRHOPE Hospice, Wesley Ridge Retirement Community, your local Parkinson's Foundation or your favorite charity, in Janice's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Janice's family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
