Reinhard, Janice Lynn "Jan"
1947 - 2019
Janice Lynn "Jan" Reinhard, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 15, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born October 13, 1947 and grew up in Canal Winchester, Ohio, graduating from Canal Winchester High School in 1965, and attending Morehead State University in Morehead, Kentucky. After working for many years as a medical secretary for the late Ronald Naille, she eventually retired from Mt. Carmel/St. Anne's Hospitals. Jan loved meeting and greeting people and worked as a Redcoat Supervisor for The Ohio State University Athletic Department for over 30 years, where she was known and loved by many. She enjoyed working as a Green Coat at the Muirfield Tournaments and also at Quarter Horse Congress. Jan was involved in multiple vocal groups including All Ohio State Fair Youth Choir, the Youth Choir Alumni Association and The Worthington Chorus. Jan was also a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Pickerington. Jan is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Wanda Reinhard. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Carol Reinhard; her neice, Amy Reinhard (Thad) Apel; her great-nephew, Hayden Jeffrey Reinhard Apel; Aunts, Lola Mae Lackey, Esther Simpson and Rose Simpson; numerous cousins; and her Ohio State family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 HILL ROAD NORTH, PICKERINGTON, OHIO and 10:30-11:30 a.m. at church on Thursday. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at EPIPHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 268 HILL ROAD NORTH, PICKERINGTON, OHIO with Pastor Brad Gee officiating. Interment at Union Grove Cemetery, Canal Winchester, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Jan requested donations be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church Music Fund, or Lutheran Social Services. The family wishes to thank the Brookdale Muirfield care team, administrators, and hospice associates for the compassion shared with Jan during her residency at the community. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019