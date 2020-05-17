Graham, Janice M.
1924 - 2020
Janice Maureen Graham, 96, born January 11, 1924 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to Waite and Loree Patton, passed away May 15, 2020. 1946 Graduate of White Cross School of Nursing; and retired from nursing in 1980. Janice was a member of The Eastern Star and of North Park Church of Christ. She married Charles Graham, April 20, 1947 in Bangs, Ohio and was a long-time resident of the New Albany area. Survivors include husband of 73 years, Charles Graham; son Lowell Graham and his wife Peg, of Johnstown, OH; daughter Charlotte Osborne and her husband Gary of Sallisaw, OK; grandchildren Carrie and Shawn Davis, Benjamin and Deidra Osborne, John and Dena Graham; step-grandchild Brian Mason; great-grandchildren Hannah Osborne and Caleb Graham. She is preceded in death by parents and brother Ross Patton. Private burial at Glen Rest Memorial Estate under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Messages may be sent to Janice' family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 19, 2020.