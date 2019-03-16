Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Mathews-Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Mathews-Ward

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice Mathews-Ward Obituary
Mathews-Ward, Janice
1944 - 2019
Janice Sue Mathews-Ward, age 74. Sunrise August 5, 1944 and Sunset March 15, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral 12:00pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt. Gerizim Baptist Church, 2633 Mock Road. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The MATHEWS-WARD Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now