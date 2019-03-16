|
Mathews-Ward, Janice
1944 - 2019
Janice Sue Mathews-Ward, age 74. Sunrise August 5, 1944 and Sunset March 15, 2019. Visitation 11:00am and Funeral 12:00pm Monday, March 25, 2019 at Mt. Gerizim Baptist Church, 2633 Mock Road. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The MATHEWS-WARD Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019