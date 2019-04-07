Home

Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Janice Mook Obituary
Mook, Janice
1938 - 2019
Janice Mook age 80 of Grove City, Ohio passed away April 5, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. Janice retired from the Kroger Company. She was preceded in death by her husband James Mook, sister Okeleen (Bobby) Brewer, brothers-in-law Rick and William "Sonny" Mook and sister-in-law Bonnie (Dave) Hill. She is survived by her daughter Janie (Dave) Henson, son James (Lori) Mook, grandchildren Kathleen (Brian) Welsh, Dalton (Amanda) Fetherolf and Madison Henson; great grandchildren Carson, Charlotte and Connor Welsh and Sabrina and Alivia Fetherolf; brothers Glen and Cletus "Bubber" Mashburn. Friend may visit Friday from 4-6 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
