Moore, Janice
1937 - 2020
Janice Ann Moore, 82, passed away peacefully at home with her family Nov. 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Loraine and Charles Krell. Janice is survived by husband of 60 years, Michael Moore; children, Maria (Tim) Knezovich, Michael (Kathy) Moore, Jr., Martin Moore, and Hugh (Emily) Moore; grandson, Timothy (Gwen) Knezovich; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Hamant and Nancy Evans; brother-in-law, Dick (Donna) Moore; other extended family and friends. Janice enjoyed playing golf. She was the former president of the Wilson Road Seniors Ladies Golf League and played in many other Golf leagues throughout the years. She was a formal member of the Moose, Chapter 206. She enjoyed the Bowling League and Golf Leagues with the Moose. Janice was a longtime employee for Sears. She supported her family's love of spending time together and rooting for her sports teams. She will be greatly missed. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 1pm until the time of Memorial Service at 3pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
