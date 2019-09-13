|
Nichols, Janice
Janice Marie Nichols (Miller), age 83, passed away at OSU Hospital on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Janice was preceded in death by husbands Gustav Miller and Jack Hoggard, mother and stepfather, father and 2 brothers. Janice (affectionately known as Sis to her family) is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Joni (Robert) McDonald, Carla (Mike) Daniel, LeAnne (Jeff) Rhonemus; and her son and daughter-in-law .Gus (Keri) Miller. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law, Carla (Richard) Atkinson, Rita (Steve) DeVore; brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Debbie) Patrick; and sisters-in-law, Pat Stainer and Debbie Stainer; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5-8PM, where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1PM. Interment to follow at Grove City Cemetery. Pastor Chuck Nell officiating. Please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com for complete obituary. The family would like to thank the staff of OSU Brain and Spine Hospital 10th Floor and Hospice of Central Ohio for their care.
