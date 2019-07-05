Johnson, Janice P.

1938 - 2019

Janice Pollock Johnson, age 80, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. She was born on October 24, 1938 in Kearny, New Jersey. She married Warren Johnson on May 27, 1961. Before she retired, Janice was employed at Riverside Methodist hospital as an EKG technician. In addition to her husband, Janice is survived by daughter, Dr. Wendy (Kurt) Rich of Fishers, Indiana and Glenn (Wendy Summerhill) Johnson of Dublin, Ohio; and grandchildren, Gunnar, Grace, Nolan and Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents Wilhemina and William Kirkpatrick. Janice was a talented artist and animal lover. She was fiercely devoted to her family. Janice loved everyone in her life with her whole heart. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly. Friends will be received Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8pm at Rutherford Funeral Home, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio. A service will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Columbus Humane Society, www.columbushumane.org, (614) 777-7387. To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 6, 2019