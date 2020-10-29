1/
Janice R. Morabeto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morabeto, Janice R.
Janice R. Morabeto, 61, of Delaware, OH, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 15, 1959 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late John S. Morabeto and Simonne (Province) Morabeto and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Steubenville. She then went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from The Ohio State University and her Master's Degree in Counseling from Xavier University. Owner and operator of Morabeto Mind Legacy Associates in Delaware, Janice taught, trained and changed the lives of thousands of people through her work as a counselor and trainer. She was a devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware where she was a former PSR Teacher, Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was also a student of the Loyola Institute of Ministry. She enjoyed painting, reading and spending time with her canine companion Isaac. Left to cherish her memory is her daughters, Lindsey Yobbagy of Columbus and Lauren (Thomas) Rodgers of Miamisburg; granddaughters, Elise Harper and Isabella Rodgers; best friend and significant other, Jim Yobbagy of Delaware; brother, David Morabeto of Delaware; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brothers John and Joe Morabeto and her sisters Elaine Quinn and Norma Wolfe. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5-7pm at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William Street, Delaware. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William Street, Delaware with Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onyeachonam and Rev. Fr. Michael Watson presiding. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed by logging into www.delawarestmary.org Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are required to wear masks and recognize social distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to Catholic Social Services at colscss.thankyou4caring.org/ OR the National Alliance on Mental Illness, donate.nami.org/give/ The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Morabeto family. To share a fond memory of Janice or to offer a condolence to her family, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved