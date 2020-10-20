1/1
Janice Shannon
1939 - 2020
Janice L. Shannon, 81, of Westerville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on October 19, 2020. She was born in Williamson, West Virginia on June 1, 1939 to the late Crockett and Vina (Bentley) McNeely. She is preceded in death by brother John Gent, sisters Helen Lenard, Faye Millirones, Ruby Millirones, Sylvia Smith. Surviving family includes loving husband of 58 years, James Shannon; daughters, Tammy Shannon, Angela Bronowski, Marla (Marc) Shannon-Corsi; grandchildren, Jacob Corsi, Alyssa Bronowski, Alayna Bronowski. Janice retired in 2000 from OBES/ODJFS of 33 years. She was an avid Ohio State fan, she loved watching sports! She enjoyed knitting and spending time with family. Janice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and will be missed by those who loved her. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northeast Chapel 3047 East Dublin Granville Road, Columbus - OH 43231; with a service immediately following. Burial will take place after the services at Kingwood Memorial Park - 8230 Columbus Pike Road, Lewis Center - OH 43035. MASKS ARE REQUIRED www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
23
Service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
