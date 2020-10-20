1/
Janice Smallwood
1940 - 2020
Janice J. Smallwood, age 80, went home to be with our Lord on October 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Anna Mae Huskins, husband Lowell Smallwood, stepsons Bob Smallwood and Roger Hanna, stepdaughter Karen Legg and siblings Kate and Phillip. She is survived by daughters, Theresa (Mark) Ady, and Trina (Roy) Fisher; stepsons, Gary (Margaret) Smallwood, and Kenny Smallwood; stepdaughter, Linda Smallwood; siblings, Lou, Lee, Merle, and Andrew; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to HEART AND HOPE BY SCHOEDINGER. Please visit www.HeartandHope.com to share a memory of Janice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
