|
|
Smith, Janice
Janice Ann Smith (nee Whittingham), age 88, beloved wife of the late Hugh D. Smith; loving mother of Grant Wolfe (Katherine), Bruce Wolfe, and Carol Osburn (John); grandmother of Jessica, Adam, Haley, Quinten, Peyton, Colton, and Preston; sister of Leslie Lee and the late Arlene Sehringer; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Family and friends may call at the BUSCH FUNERAL HOME, 7501 Ridge Road, Parma on Friday, December 13 from 10am until time of funeral service at noon. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brook Park. 440-842-7800. Please see full obituary at www.buschcares.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019