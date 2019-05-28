|
|
Squeo, Janice
1940 - 2019
Janice K. Squeo, age 78, of Reynoldsburg, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. Born December 24, 1940 in Pike County to the late Granville L. and Mary E. (Pace) VanDyke, she was a 1958 graduate of Piketon High School. She was retired from the State Teachers Retirement System. Janice was a long-time blood donor for the American Red Cross, and was a member of Reynoldsburg Seniors. She loved to travel but most of all she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth V. Squeo in 2012, sister Joy Christiansen and brothers Harold, Gerald, Jay, and Gene VanDyke. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Squeo, Mesa, AZ, Gregg (Sandra) Squeo, Pickerington, Kathleen Pate, Columbus, and Jennifer L. (fiance, Robert Krzeminski) Harville, Reynoldsburg; grandchildren, Joseph A. Squeo, Matthew Schriver, Elissa Squeo, Gina M. (Austyn) Brown, Michael R. (Kayla) Harville; great-grandchildren, Bradley and Ella; brothers, Dean VanDyke, and Dale (Jenny) VanDyke; sisters, Joan (Ben) Richardson, and Jewel Hodo; sister-in-law, Adele VanDyke; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 pm Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2019