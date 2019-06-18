|
Tyler, Janice
1939 - 2019
Janice Marie Tyler, age 79. Sunrise October 18, 1939 and Sunset June 9, 2019. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The TYLER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019