|
|
Weaver, Janice
Janice V. Weaver, 97, of Westerville, OH, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Janice was born February 7, 1922, In Wilmington, OH, to Charles Clark Buster and Rae Bryan Buster. She lived in Wilmington until 2013, when she moved to Westerville. Janice was a 1941 graduate of Wilmington High School and devoted her life to raising her family. Janice is survived by her children, sons, Warren (Rita) Weaver of Columbus, Kenneth (Ingrid) Weaver of Galena; and daughter, Robin Weaver of Westerville. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Hart of Indianapolis, IN; brother, Jack Buster of Springfield; cousin, Edna Buster Lewis of Powell; grand-nephew, James Miner; and great-grandsons, Clay Miner and Morgan Miner, all of Champaign, IL. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by son William Russell Weaver, former husband Harold Weaver, granddaughter Kelli Weaver Miner, brothers Charles Wayne Buster, Harry Nelson Buster (her twin), sisters Marian Buster, Charlene Buster Jordan, and Emma Buster Hunter. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in the spring, in Wilmington, interment at Sugar Grove Cemetery will follow.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020