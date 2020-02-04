|
Mackey, Janie Lee
1938 - 2020
Janie Lee Mackey, age 81. Sunrise October 10, 1938 and Sunset February 1, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The MACKEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2020