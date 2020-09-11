Wemlinger, Janie
1957 -
Janie Wemlinger, age 62, of Columbus, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 10, 2020. Longtime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she was the church secretary and member of the vestry. Was employee of Grove City High School Janie was a person who loved everyone. She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. She was a devoted daughter, aunt, sister and friend and will be painfully missed by all. Janie is preceded in death by her father Charles Wemlinger. Janie is survived by her mother, Blanche; brothers, Thomas Eugene and Charles Richard (Pam); and sister, Carol Jean, and Kelli (Jamie) South; nephews and nieces, William Smith (Bekah), Kevin and Zachary Wemlinger, Larry Wellman, Amy Wellman, Jamie Lowe (Bryan) and Brandon Johnson and several great nephews and great nieces. Family will receive friends Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1-3pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. Funeral service Monday 12:30pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43207, with Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions in memory of Janie be directed to the church. To sign and view Janie's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com