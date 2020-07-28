Haloostock-Vivien, Janine
Janine Haloostock-Vivien, age 84, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Forum at Knightsbridge. Janine was born on August 27, 1935 to the late Rene and Ramonde (Meiniel) Vivien in Paris, France. While he was stationed with the US Air Force in France, she met Frank Haloostock in 1959 and they were married in 1961. After moving back to the US, she attended OSU and later was a Teaching Assistant in the French Dept. She loved to read in her later years. Janine is survived by her husband, Frank Haloostock. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington on Saturday August 1, 2020 from 3-5pm. Masks are required as well as social distancing. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
