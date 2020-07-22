1/1
Janis Hull
1939 - 2020
Janis L. Hull, age 80. Sunrise November 5, 1939 and Sunset July 17, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To watch the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HULL Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

July 23, 2020
Dear Vickie & family , I want you all to know that you are in my thoughts & prayers. It still doesnt seem real to me that your mom has passed . She meant a lot to so many ppl , including me , and I will deeply miss her . Again , know that you all are in my prayers. Dear Janis , thank you for always being so kind , and accepting of me. We had many a private talk outside at your family gatherings , some funny talks , a few serious talks too . I will so miss the laughing we did together at something funny ( esp the Nicki Minage look- a - like when we were out at a bday party for Vickie I think it was . I said something and we both laughed SO hard , you almost fell off your chair . Lol.. Again , thank you for being such a kind and welcoming person to me always. It meant a lot. My heart is sad , as I will miss you , & our " private " talks and laughs ! RIH . LOVE ALWAYS , JULIE :)
Julie Bernthold
Friend
