Keethler, Janis
1957 - 2019
Janis K. Keethler 62 passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Hospice of Central Ohio at OSU. Preceeded in death by father Fred Takavitz Sr and mother Marion Takavitz. Survived by sons Daniel (Kirstin) Keethler and Adam Keethler and granddaughter Emeri Keethler. Janis was a kind person who loved being with her family but most importantly loved spending time with her granddaughter. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL 4661 Kenny Rd. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday at St. Peter Church 6899 Smoky Row Rd. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janis' name to Hospice of Central Ohio, Newark, Ohio. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020