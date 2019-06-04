|
|
Marconi, Janis
Janis Diane Marconi, age 66, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born on July 19, 1952 in Niagara Falls, New York to the late Richard and Marjorie (Cooper) Sample. Jan was loved by everyone she met and touched them with a word or two of her wisdom. She was one of the most beautiful souls on Earth. Jan had healing hands and a healing heart. She was a Physical Therapist for all of her adult life and started many clinics including Rhythms of Life she ran with Deb for 10 years. If anyone needed help or treatments, she would be the first one there. Jan had a strong faith, and wasn't afraid to teach each of our grandkids of it. She always had a smile on her face and saw the positive side to every situation. She will be missed from the depths of our hearts. She is survived by her life partner of 21 years, Deb Schouten; mother and father-in-law, Bruce and Molly Schouten; children, Erin Cramer, Nick (Halie Chaffin) Schouten, Nick (Lindsay) Marconi, Maggie (Brad) Crawford; 4 grandchildren; her oldest granddaughter, Makayla was the spark in her life; sisters, Fran (Dan) Hoover, Katie Roller, Rick (Kris) Sample; numerous nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Jan is preceded in death by her brother Michael Sample. A gathering will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11AM until the time of a celebration of life service starting at 1PM at the Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home, officiated by Dan and Fran Hoover. Donations can be made to the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Janis Diane Marconi.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019