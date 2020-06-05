Janis Marie Carson
1938 - 2020
Carson, Janis Marie
1938 - 2020
Janis Marie Carson was born on October 6, 1938 in Pickerington, Ohio. Jesus took her Home on June 4, 2020 at her home in Canal Winchester. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Richard R. Carson; her daughters, Jill (Robin) Snyder, Jodie (David) Easterling, Marsha (Todd) Zanow; her sons, Rick Carson, Dirk (Kizzy) Carson; and many grandchildren. Friends may visit 6-8p.m. Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 11a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Cal Alexander and Rev. Tony Ruble officiating. Interment to follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences and full obituary at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME,
