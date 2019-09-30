|
|
Walker, Jannette
1944 - 2019
Jannette "Jann" Walker, 75, of Canal Winchester/Lancaster, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. She worked for Western Electric where she met the love of her life, husband Allan. She was then employed by Frank Gates Services Company as an off-set printer and then the Ohio State Department of Child Guidance & Testing. In 1991, Jann graduated from the Columbus State Community College with a degree in Hospitality Services. As a young woman she participated in many sports and was the local softball coach for many of daughter's teams and friends. Jann was known as the neighborhood "mom" and "doctor-mom." If she couldn't fix it, it was time for the emergency room. She was preceded in death by loving husband Allan R. Walker, mother Icie M Savage Haines Lett, father Earl F Savage, in-laws Clara and Dale, brother Clarence "Nick" Haines, sister Delores Donahue, brother-in-law Wayne Andrick, sons John Thomas Gill and Troy Allan Donahue, grandson John Thomas Hartman. Jann is survived by her sister, Jeanette Roberts-Muncey of FL; daughters, Michele (Chris) Gallagher, of Houston, TX, and Teddi K. Todd; son, J.R. (Julie) Roberts of Reseda, CA; grandchildren, Casey and Connor, Gary and Kayleigh, and Alexis; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Linda Andrick of OH, Jean (David) Newberry of WV, and Jane (Jerry) Gifford of TN; many nieces and nephews. Jann's family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019