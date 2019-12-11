Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaqueline Zack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaqueline Zack


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaqueline Zack Obituary
Zack, Jaqueline
Jaqueline L. Zack, age 74, of Columbus, OH, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Columbus. She was born July 18, 1945 in Columbus to the late Daniel and Betty (Freeman) Sparks. Left to cherish Jackie's memory are her daughter, Nicole Applewhite; grandchildren, Nathaniel Applewhite, Keana Applewhite, Ricca Bryant, and Richard Bryant IV; brother, Roger Sparks; sister, Glenda Sparks; good friend, Susan Workman; and several other relatives and friends. Jackie was a cost accountant by trade, having retired from Nationwide Insurance in 2000 after more than 30 years of dedicated service. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. Jackie enjoyed coloring, eating Anthony Thomas chocolates, playing cards, ceramics, working crossword puzzles, and reading mystery novels. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brother Daniel Sparks. The family will receive friends Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Donations in Jackie's memory may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence to Jackie's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -