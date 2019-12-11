|
|
Zack, Jaqueline
Jaqueline L. Zack, age 74, of Columbus, OH, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Columbus. She was born July 18, 1945 in Columbus to the late Daniel and Betty (Freeman) Sparks. Left to cherish Jackie's memory are her daughter, Nicole Applewhite; grandchildren, Nathaniel Applewhite, Keana Applewhite, Ricca Bryant, and Richard Bryant IV; brother, Roger Sparks; sister, Glenda Sparks; good friend, Susan Workman; and several other relatives and friends. Jackie was a cost accountant by trade, having retired from Nationwide Insurance in 2000 after more than 30 years of dedicated service. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. Jackie enjoyed coloring, eating Anthony Thomas chocolates, playing cards, ceramics, working crossword puzzles, and reading mystery novels. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her brother Daniel Sparks. The family will receive friends Monday, December 16, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Donations in Jackie's memory may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence to Jackie's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019