McKnight, Jared James

1976 - 2019

Jared James McKnight, 42, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his friends and family following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 25, 1976 in Sharon, PA to Keith and Eileen (McKee) McKnight and was a 1995 graduate of Sharpsville High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in sports management from Bethany College, but when he graduated from COTC and became a registered nurse, he found his true passion. Jared worked at Riverside Methodist Hospital in the SICU alongside the most caring colleagues imaginable; a group he considered family. Jared was a member of Sharpsville Lodge F&AM No. 517 and former member of Aladdin Temple Shrine, Zem Zem Shrine, and Scottish Rite. He was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Ruth McKee, Clarence and Patricia McKnight and his mother-in-law Susan Dickerson. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his wife, Peggy (Kulp) McKnight, who was the love of his life; his children, Blaze, Eva and Keagan McKnight; step-children, Brent (Emma) Hopkins, Bailey Jones and Spencer Jones; brother, Gregory (Barbara) McKnight; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dawn James, John (Christina) Kulp, Patti (Chuck) Gioeli and Amy (Jeff) Hackett; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and very special friends. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with a 8pm Masonic Service at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230, where his funeral will take place at 1pm Thursday. Celebration of Life to follow at Coaches, 230 Granville St., Gahanna, OH 43230. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 in Jared's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary