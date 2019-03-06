Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Jarrett Westmoreland Obituary
Westmoreland, Jarrett
1999 - 2019
Jarrett A. Westmoreland, age 19. Sunrise March 8, 1999 and Sunset March 3, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Friday, March 15, 2019 at New Covenant Believers Church, 3400 Kohr Blvd. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The WESTMORELAND Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
