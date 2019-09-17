|
Kapp, Jarrod
Jarrod M. Kapp, age 36, of Delaware, OH, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 24, 1983 in Columbus, OH to Martin Kapp and Carla (Wears) Kapp. Left to cherish Jarrod's memory are his daughter, Morgan Sabo and her mother, Amber; sons, Orion and Kaleb Kapp and their mother, Michelle; father, Martin Kapp; mother, Carla (Rob Rehm) Kapp; sister, Bethany Kapp; grandfather, Bob Kapp; precious friend, Amy Koechlin, and her children; his four-legged fur babies, Gabby, Rex, and Bubbles; and many other relatives and friends. Jarrod was medically retired from the United States Army, where he served as a Combat Medic with the 101st Airborne Division. During his time in the Army, he earned the beloved name of "Doc". He earned a Purple Heart while serving in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. His decorated unit was part of Operation Dragon Strike. He was very proud to have served his country, but most of all, he was proud of his children. Jarrod was preceded in death by his grandfather William Wears and grandmothers Martha "Ma" Price and Erma Kapp. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr., Delaware, OH. A funeral service celebrating Jarrod's life will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Friends may arrive at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Dayton National Cemetery. Donations in Jarrod's memory may be made to: mohawkoutdoors.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family, and memories may be shared by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019