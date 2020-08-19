1/1
Jarrod Singleton
1986 - 2020
{ "" }
Singleton, Jarrod
1986 - 2020
Jarrod Singleton, age 33, was called home on August 11, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Life Celebration 11AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., Ohio. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER FACILITY.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
Funeral services provided by
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 444-1463
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Dear Singleton Family,
We, the families of The Compassionate Friends, send you our heartfelt condolences. The Compassionate Friends is an international grief support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a child. Our only mission is to provide comfort, hope and support to every family experiencing the death of a son or daughter, brother or sister, or grandchild, and to help others better assist the grieving family. We meet twice monthly in Columbus from 7-9 PM on the second Tuesday and 2-4 PM on the fourth Sunday at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. If and when you are ready to do so, please join us. We need Not Walk Alone. We are The Compassionate Friends.
~~~
The Compassionate Friends
Columbus, Ohio Chapter
(614) 882-8986
www.tcfcolumbus.org
www.compassionatefriends.org
The Compassionate Friends
