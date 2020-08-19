Or Copy this URL to Share

Singleton, Jarrod

1986 - 2020

Jarrod Singleton, age 33, was called home on August 11, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Life Celebration 11AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., Ohio. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER FACILITY.



