Scott, JaShawn
JaShawn Scott, 17, passed away on October 14, 2019. JaShawn is survived by his parents, KeShaunta and Justin; siblings, Constance, Jalen, and Avoni; maternal grandparents, Lynn Bell and Keith (Sandy) Gregory; paternal grandmother, Jacqueline "Renee" Sharpe; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A life celebration will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 12 PM, at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refugee Road, where the family will receive friends 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to GREGORY-MARTIN FUNERAL HOME. WWW.GREGORYMARTINFH.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019