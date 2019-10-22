Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory & Martin Funeral Service - Steubenville
711 South Street
Steubenville, OH 43952
(740) 282-1234
For more information about
JaShawn Scott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
New Birth Christian Ministries
3475 Refugee Rd
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
New Birth Christian Ministries
3475 Refugee Rd,
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JaShawn Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JaShawn Scott


2002 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JaShawn Scott Obituary
Scott, JaShawn
JaShawn Scott, 17, passed away on October 14, 2019. JaShawn is survived by his parents, KeShaunta and Justin; siblings, Constance, Jalen, and Avoni; maternal grandparents, Lynn Bell and Keith (Sandy) Gregory; paternal grandmother, Jacqueline "Renee" Sharpe; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. A life celebration will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 12 PM, at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refugee Road, where the family will receive friends 10 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to GREGORY-MARTIN FUNERAL HOME. WWW.GREGORYMARTINFH.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JaShawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now