Jasmin McConnell-Willoughby


1990 - 2020
Jasmin McConnell-Willoughby, age 30. Sunrise January 26, 1990 and Sunset February 29, 2020. Visitation 11am and Memorial Service 12pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The McCONNELL-WILLOUGHBY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
