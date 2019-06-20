|
Basch, Jason
Jason Ryan Basch, age 36, of Hilliard, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Jason was an avid Ohio State fan, sports fanatic, especially golf, loved being on the water, jet skiing, willing to try new things and always making people laugh. He was an active uncle and loved his dogs Finn, Meeko and Zeke. Preceded in death by grandmother Mary Hutton. Survived by father, James Basch; mother, Janet (Donald) La Rue; brothers, Jeremy, Joey (Breanna) and Jonathan; nephews, Landon and Bentley; niece, Shelby; numerous relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Sunday, June 23, 2019, 2-4 pm at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 4 pm. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 21, 2019