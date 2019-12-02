|
Blackburn, Jason
Jason Woodrow Blackburn, age 48, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Born June 8, 1971, in Columbus, Ohio. Jason was an accomplished wood-worker and talented in many areas. He was the father of three children, Stephen Blackburn, Amber Duty and Cory Blackburn. Beside his children, Jason is survived by his father and step-mother, Steven (Kim) Blackburn; and mother and step-father, Marla Sue (John) Johnson; several grandchildren; sister, Layla Blackburn; and brother, Steven Blackburn; grandmother, Maxine Lane; numerous cousins and friends who all loved him. And Jason will be missed by us all. Family will receive friends from 6 P.M until time of service in the Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, OH, Thursday, December 5, 2019, where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 P.M. Pastor Danny Vanscoy, presiding. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, 5819 Emporium Square, Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019