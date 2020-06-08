Duffer, Jason
1978 - 2020
Jason E. Duffer, age 42, of Canal Winchester, passed away June 7, 2020. Longtime employee with Art Brands. Preceded in death by parents, Billy Sr. and Barbara Duffer; sister, Cherri Gosser; aunt and uncle, Betty and Jim Schrienk. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, Billy Jr. and Jennifer Duffer; nephew, Thadeus Duffer; niece, Emily Duffer; his girlfriend, Anne Su and his beloved dog, Butterbean. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 11, 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43207, Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign and view Jason's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.