Jason Duffer
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duffer, Jason
1978 - 2020
Jason E. Duffer, age 42, of Canal Winchester, passed away June 7, 2020. Longtime employee with Art Brands. Preceded in death by parents, Billy Sr. and Barbara Duffer; sister, Cherri Gosser; aunt and uncle, Betty and Jim Schrienk. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, Billy Jr. and Jennifer Duffer; nephew, Thadeus Duffer; niece, Emily Duffer; his girlfriend, Anne Su and his beloved dog, Butterbean. Family will receive friends Thursday, June 11, 2020 beginning at 5 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43207, Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. To sign and view Jason's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Heritage Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Service
06:00 PM
Heritage Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved