|
|
Tackett, Jason
1977 - 2019
Jason Edward Tackett, 41, of Ashville, OH, passed away on Sat., May 25, 2019 as a result of an auto accident. He was born on July 11, 1977 in Columbus, OH. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Bexley High School and attended Ohio Univ. and Ohio State Univ. earning an Associate Degree. Jason worked as a Branch Manager at America's Floor Source in Columbus and was a known expert in the flooring and tile industry. Jason was dedicated to service for others. He was a 1st Responder during 911 as a member for FEMA. He also volunteered and helped with Habitat for Humanity projects. However, by far, his biggest and most important role was Loving Father to his 3 girls and always being their biggest fan in all their endeavors. Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents Chris and Sally Stallman. Jason is survived by his 3 loving daughters, Dani R. Montgomery, Sarah N. and Samantha E. Tackett, all of Ashville; his mother, Charlotte C. Stallman of Canal Winchester; aunt, Anne Kilian; uncles, Chris Stallman and David Stallman; cousin and dear friend, Margaret Mathur and her family; many other family member, friends and colleagues. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Fri. May 31st with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Sat. June 1st at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with Rev. Harry Wright officiating. Interment will take place at convenience of the family at a later date at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jason's memory to help his 3 girls fund their education: Pickaway County Banking Center, 26 E. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019