Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Tackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Tackett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason Tackett Obituary
Tackett, Jason
1977 - 2019
Jason Edward Tackett, 41, of Ashville, OH, passed away on Sat., May 25, 2019 as a result of an auto accident. He was born on July 11, 1977 in Columbus, OH. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Bexley High School and attended Ohio Univ. and Ohio State Univ. earning an Associate Degree. Jason worked as a Branch Manager at America's Floor Source in Columbus and was a known expert in the flooring and tile industry. Jason was dedicated to service for others. He was a 1st Responder during 911 as a member for FEMA. He also volunteered and helped with Habitat for Humanity projects. However, by far, his biggest and most important role was Loving Father to his 3 girls and always being their biggest fan in all their endeavors. Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents Chris and Sally Stallman. Jason is survived by his 3 loving daughters, Dani R. Montgomery, Sarah N. and Samantha E. Tackett, all of Ashville; his mother, Charlotte C. Stallman of Canal Winchester; aunt, Anne Kilian; uncles, Chris Stallman and David Stallman; cousin and dear friend, Margaret Mathur and her family; many other family member, friends and colleagues. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Fri. May 31st with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Sat. June 1st at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with Rev. Harry Wright officiating. Interment will take place at convenience of the family at a later date at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jason's memory to help his 3 girls fund their education: Pickaway County Banking Center, 26 E. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now