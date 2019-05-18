|
|
Artis, Javine
1948 - 2019
Javine Artis, age 70, passed away May 17, 2019. Home Going Celebration 11AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Quinn Chapel A.M.E Church, 181 W. Main St., Chillicothe, OH, where her family will receive friends from 10AM until time of service. Burial Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her honor to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd SE, Newark, OH. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Javine's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019