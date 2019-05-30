|
|
Sharpe, Jay'Kwon
2004 - 2019
Jay'Kwon Mareese Sharpe, age 14. Sunrise June 28, 2004 and Sunset May 22, 2019. Visitation 1-3 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Final arrangements will be entrusted to F.D. Mason Funeral Home and interment at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, OH. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the SHARPE/WALKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019