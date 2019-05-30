Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay'Kwon Sharpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay'Kwon Sharpe


2004 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jay'Kwon Sharpe Obituary
Sharpe, Jay'Kwon
2004 - 2019
Jay'Kwon Mareese Sharpe, age 14. Sunrise June 28, 2004 and Sunset May 22, 2019. Visitation 1-3 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Final arrangements will be entrusted to F.D. Mason Funeral Home and interment at Tod Homestead Cemetery in Youngstown, OH. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the SHARPE/WALKER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now