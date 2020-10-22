Hanks, Jay'von
1996 - 2020
Jay'von Tyrique Hanks, age 24. Sunrise April 1, 1996 and Sunset October 15, 2020. Public Visitation 11AM and Private Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3650 Sunbury Rd. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HANKS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com