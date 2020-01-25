The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Semke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Andrew Semke


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jay Andrew Semke Obituary
Semke, Jay Andrew
1966 - 2020
Jay Andrew Semke, age 53, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on December 25, 1966. Jay grew up in Cambridge, Ohio, was a graduate in Computer Science from The Ohio State University. From 1986-1989 he was a 4-year varsity letterman on the OSU Baseball Team, an academic All American and team captain his senior year. Jay will be deeply missed by his son Jay "Drew" Semke, Jr; parents Ellis and Julie (Prokop) Semke; sister Jill (Tim) Campen; and nephew Ellis Campen. Family will receive friends to celebrate his life from 2-5pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, PO Box 182883, Columbus, Ohio 43218 or The National Parks Foundation at donate.nationalparks.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now