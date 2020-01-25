|
|
Semke, Jay Andrew
1966 - 2020
Jay Andrew Semke, age 53, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on December 25, 1966. Jay grew up in Cambridge, Ohio, was a graduate in Computer Science from The Ohio State University. From 1986-1989 he was a 4-year varsity letterman on the OSU Baseball Team, an academic All American and team captain his senior year. Jay will be deeply missed by his son Jay "Drew" Semke, Jr; parents Ellis and Julie (Prokop) Semke; sister Jill (Tim) Campen; and nephew Ellis Campen. Family will receive friends to celebrate his life from 2-5pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, PO Box 182883, Columbus, Ohio 43218 or The National Parks Foundation at donate.nationalparks.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020