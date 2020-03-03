Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Gettys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Gettys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Gettys Obituary
Gettys, Jay
Jay Gettys, age 88, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home. Retired U.S. Air Force Veteran, also retired Military Police. Member of the American Legion Post 144, Post 2505 and Red Horse 819. Jay loved mushroom hunting at Oak Hill. Preceded in death by loving wife of 58 years Eloisa, parents John and Nellie, brothers John and Joe, sisters Rozella Musgrave, Jane Covert and Naomi Miller. Survived by children, Tony (Teri) and Nellie; grandchildren, Allan (Heather), Aaron (Clair), Ashley (Johnny); great-grandson, Anthony; sisters, Gwen (Effert) Woods, Diane Glick, Beverly (Jack) Wright; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 4-7 PM Thursday at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where the Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 am. Entombment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -