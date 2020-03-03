|
Gettys, Jay
Jay Gettys, age 88, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home. Retired U.S. Air Force Veteran, also retired Military Police. Member of the American Legion Post 144, Post 2505 and Red Horse 819. Jay loved mushroom hunting at Oak Hill. Preceded in death by loving wife of 58 years Eloisa, parents John and Nellie, brothers John and Joe, sisters Rozella Musgrave, Jane Covert and Naomi Miller. Survived by children, Tony (Teri) and Nellie; grandchildren, Allan (Heather), Aaron (Clair), Ashley (Johnny); great-grandson, Anthony; sisters, Gwen (Effert) Woods, Diane Glick, Beverly (Jack) Wright; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 4-7 PM Thursday at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. High St., where the Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 am. Entombment to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020