Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church
1533 Cleveland Ave
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church
1533 Cleveland Ave
Jay Hollis


1931 - 2020
Jay Hollis Obituary
Hollis, Jay
1931 - 2020
Jay Hollis, age 88. Sunrise April 10, 1931 and Sunset February 2, 2020. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 1533 Cleveland Ave. Entombment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HOLLIS Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
