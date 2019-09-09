Home

Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Jay Jacks


1949 - 2019
Jay Jacks Obituary
Jacks, Jay
Jay Jacks, born 3/23/1949. Escaped into a tranquil world on 9/3/2019 at home in his cozy apartment. Graduated from South High School in 1968. Jay was an accomplished cook and baker. He worked at Strada World Cuisine, The Hilton Inn in Atlanta and Columbus, Jimmy's Place Upstairs, The Dell, Capital University as head baker, Cherry Valley Lodge among others and was part owner of La Patisserie. He also worked at Maryhaven in his effort to give back to the community. Preceded in death by father Bill Jacks. Survived by mother, Norma Jacks; sister, Beth Hickle; son, David; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Steve Graves; their son and his wife, Matthew and Catherine Graves; their children, Bella and Laken; and lifelong friends, Jimmy Gantner, Mike Stultz and DeeDee Hendricks Lewis. You are welcome to get together with us to honor Jay at the Canal Villas party house, 185 Groveport Pike, Canal Winchester 43110 on Sunday, 10/6/2019 from 1-4 PM. Arrangements entrusted to CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019
