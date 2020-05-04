Jay Miller
Miller, Jay
Jay Gordon Miller, age 87, passed away on May 2, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Barbara K. Miller and his brother George Miller. He is survived by his children: daughters, Kathy (Michael) Polster and Amy (Steven) Gottsegen; sons, David Miller, Bill (Dana) Miller and Andrew (Michelle) Miller; and his ten grandchildren, Alex and Ben Miller, Sam and Alison Gottsegen, Toby and Asher Polster, Henry and Macie Miller and Sydney and Adam Miller. Jay was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on February 9, 1933. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island and then served in the US Army from 1955-1957. He made a career out of the art of selling furniture, the proud co-owner of Model Home Furniture in Marion, Ohio for 27 years. Jay enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, sports, and fishing. A private graveside service was held on Sunday, May 3 at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are preferred to Tifereth Israel Synagogue or charity of choice in his memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
