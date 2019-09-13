Home

Jay H. Mitchell, Sr., age 89, passed away September 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Donna Mitchell; daughter, Jacqueline (Robert) Davis; son, Jay Mitchell, Jr.; sister, Leatrice Freeman of Alabama; and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends. Home Going Celebration 11 am Monday, September 16, 2019 at Columbus Bible Way Church, 2660 Rhoads Ave., where his family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Jay's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019
