Renshaw, Jay
1934 - 2019
Jay J. Renshaw, age 84, of Westerville, OH, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on March 19, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1934 to the late Leonard and Georgia (Vance) Renshaw in Columbus, OH. Jay was a graduate of West High School. Jay is survived by second wife, Bonnie (Batteiger) Renshaw; children, Craig (Janelle) Renshaw, David (Tom Eleazer) Renshaw, Todd Renshaw and Kurt Batteiger; brother, Jim (Barbara) Renshaw; grandchildren, Justin, Caroline and Adam Renshaw; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by first wife Carol (Bodenheimer) Renshaw and step-mother Nora Renshaw, brothers Jack and Bobby. Friends may call at Church of the Messiah, 51 N. State St., Westerville, OH 43081 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11am until time of memorial service at 12pm with Pastor James Wilson. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the church or to the . Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019